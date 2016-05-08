EN
    22:00, 08 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Highlights of Kazakhstan- Russia ice hockey match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Watch the best highlights of Kazakhstan-Russia ice hockey match highlights. As reported earlier, the game ended 6:4, with Kazakh team's defeat.

