Highway passage fees volume to reach 41 bln tenge by 2020 - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "More than 7,000 kilometers of highways will be repaired as per Nurly Zhol Program for the purpose of development of the country's transportation and transit potential," President Nursultan Nazarbayev writes in his article "National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's Dream."

As per the article, by 2020, the amount of highway passage fees will make around 41 bln tenge.

Besides, as the President wrote, Kazakhstan set to the implementation of the project on establishment of the multi-modal Eurasian Transcontinental Corridor in order to integrate the country into the international transport-communication flows. The project will ensure unhampered transit of goods from Asia to Europe and reduction of the cost of delivery by more than twice.

"The attraction of cargo flows to Kazakhstani routes will raise the number of transit transportations by all means of transport from 18 mln tonnes up to 33 mln tonnes in 2020 and up to 50 mln tonnes by 2030," the article reads.

As the Head State highlights, deregulation of container transportations will lead to their volumes increase by more than 500 thousand tonnes in the nearest 5 years.