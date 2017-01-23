Highways closed in E Kazakhstan due to bad weather

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - School has been canceled in Semey city in eastern Kazakhstan due to drifting snow and poor visibility today, Kazinform correspondent reports. Traffic restrictions were imposed in some district of the city for the same reasons starting from 2:00 p.m.

A section of the Novopokrovka-Petropavlovka-Zubair-Baitanat was closed for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility.



Blizzard and poor visibility were the reasons a section of the Borodulikha-Zezkent motorway was shut down for all types of transport as well.



Local authorities were forced to close a section of the Shar-Bakyrchik motorway and the Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhova-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highway due to blizzard, ice storm and poor visibility.



According to Kazhydromet, blizzard and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and in some areas up to 25 mps will hit East Kazakhstan region on January 24.