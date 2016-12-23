Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A hijacked Airbus A320 of Libyan Afriqiyah Airways has landed in Malta, Kazinform has learnt from Malta Today.

Reports suggest that the hijacker has threatened to blow up the plane and would keep 118 passengers hostage unless certain, yet unknown, demands are met.

The plane, flight number 8U209 was conducting a flight from Sabha to Tripoli. It was scheduled to arrive in Tripoli at 11:20am, but was diverted to Malta International Airport.

The statement of Malta International Airport says that there was an unlawful interference at the airport and all emergency teams dispatched to the site including police and armed forces.

On 19 December, another Afriqiyah's plane was shot at while on ground in Tripoli. And earlier this month, CEO of Libyan Airlines Fatih Al-Shatti was released after being held captive by unknown kidnappers for 47 days.