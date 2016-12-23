Hijackers of Lybian jet arrested

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The hijackers of the Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 were arrested following a stand-off at Malta International Airport.

They surrendered after majority of 118 people on board had been released.

However, the number of hijackers involved in the incident is unclear.

It appears they may be supporters of the late former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, BBC reports.

The flight was hijacked in the morning after taking off from Sabna, bound for the Libyan capital Tripoli.



Read more