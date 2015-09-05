WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A Gallup poll on Friday showed that Hillary Clinton's favorability rating has dropped to all-time low.

Only 41 percent of U.S. adults now say that they have a favorable opinion of the Democratic presidential front-runner, with 51 percent saying that they hold an unfavorable view, the poll said.

The lowest favorability rating of 38 percent for Clinton came in 1992. However, Gallup said the sub-40 percent rating was caused by the public's lack of familiarity with her at that time rather than disapproval.

Clinton's deflated favorability rating came at a time when the candidate was dogged by controversy around her exclusive use of a private email account and server while helming the U.S. State Department.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into whether Clinton exchanged classified information via her private email system, an assumption the Clinton camp has strongly denied.

The controversy around Clinton's emailing practice burst into public view earlier August after the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community revealed that two of the thousands of emails held by Clinton contained top-secret information.

Meanwhile, Clinton's Republican rivals have long claimed that she had deleted certain work-related emails, mainly on the 2012 Benghazi attacks that claimed 4 American lives, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, to protect herself.

Despite her dropping favorability rating generally, Gallup said Clinton remained well-liked among Democrats and independents who lean Democratic, with 74 percent having a favorable view of her, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.