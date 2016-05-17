Hillary Clinton says her husband not to serve in her cabinet

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said on Monday her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, would not serve in her cabinet if she wins the election, Xinhua reports.

Clinton shook her head and mouthed "No" on the campaign trail in Paducah, Kentucky when asked if her husband would be in her cabinet, according to ABC News.

The negation came one day after Clinton said on Sunday at a rally in Covington, Kentucky, that she planned to put Bill Clinton "in charge of revitalizing the economy."

"He knows how to do it," said Clinton. "Especially in places like coal industry and inner cities and other parts of our country that have really been left out."

At another campaign event earlier May, Clinton said she would bring her husband "out of retirement" to create jobs.