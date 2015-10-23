Hillman steps down as member of KMG EP Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kurtwood Hillman has stepped down from the Board of Directors of JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) by submitting a notice to the Board about early termination of his powers as its member on his own initiative on October 20, 2015.

His powers as the member of the Board were terminated on the same day, according to the company's statement. Chairman of the KMG EP Board of Directors Christopher Hopkins thanked Mr. Hillman for his contribution to the company and wished him professional success in the future. The company also said that details about the new candidate for the Board of Directors will be provided in due course.