Hisham Belmaashi: Khorgos-East Gates to boost global trade

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On the 1st of December 1000th container train on the route China-Europe passed by Altynkol station and the dry port Khorgos-East Gates special economic zone. It took only 55 minutes for the train to undergo all customs procedures and transshipment to the track 1520.

In an interview to Kazinform, Hisham Belmaashi, Deputy General Director and Commercial Director of Khorgos-East Gate, emphasized that with such a pace the SEZ would stimulate both the economy of Kazakhstan and global trade.

"In the recent years the role of Khorgos - East Gate SEZ has been growing in connecting China with the countries of Central Asia and Europe. SEZ is a very attractive project for investors due to location, developed supply chain, and gradual transformation into a logistic and industrial hub of the Silk Road", - he told.

In the nearest future in the SEZ it is planned to construct buildings factories and other infrastructure facilities for distribution of various goods and cargo terminals, including those for Kazakhstan agricultural goods which will be exported to China.

The SEZ will serve not only Kazakhstan, but also the global trade in general. It attracts investors who see opportunities in development of the Silk Road. For example, global manufacturers Hewlett Packard (HP), has started using the SEZ Khorgos-East Gate to transport goods from Asia to Europe. At the moment Chinese investors appear keen to invest in the SEZ infrastructure", - Belmaashi said.

According to Belmaashi the state undertakes measures to enhance the investment climate of the SEZ and to eliminate administrative barriers. He noted that EXPO-2017 could give a big impulse to development of the SEZ.

"The last few years we have been extensively advertising Horgos abroad, and EXPO-2017 in Astana will give us good opportunities to tell the world that Kazakhstan is a key hub on the Silk way", - summarized H.Belmaashi.