12:41, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6
Historic merit of Leader of the Nation - for the first time borders were formalized, President
ALMATY. KAZINFORM "The historic merit of the Leader of the Nation is that the country's borders have been for the first time ever formalized," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the international scientific conference themed 30 Years of Leadership.
The event is devoted to researching the phenomena of the political leadership of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.