EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 10 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Historic win: Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina wins at the US Open 2023

    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara of Finland won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship Saturday defeating top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    Anna Danilina is the first Kazakhstani tennis player to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship titles. Last year Anna and Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the Australian Open 2022 women’s doubles finals.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!