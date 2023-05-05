Historical declaration and trade turnover increase: Outcomes of Kazakh-Tajik leaders’ meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM– The state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan on May 4-5 became a widely discussed topic of the week. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally met the leader of Tajikistan at Astana Airport. Then the Tajik Leader was welcomed in the Akorda Palace. What the presidents of the two countries agreed on, is in the latest article from Kazinform.

30 years of successful cooperation

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are strategic partners. The Agreement on Strategic Cooperation was signed in 2015. However, the diplomatic relations between the two states began to develop much earlier - from January 7, 1993. This year the countries celebrate 30 years of their diplomatic relationships. The Embassy of Tajikistan has been working in Astana since June 1993. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Dushanbe has been functioning since April 1998, but it was granted the status of an embassy in January 2001. Both countries are former Soviet republics. Now they interact within such regional and international organizations as the UN, CIS, CSTO and SCO, ensuring stable development and security of the entire Central Asia.

As for trade and economic relations, they also developed progressively. In 2013, the volume of the bilateral trade reached $700 million. The countries expressed their intention to raise it to $1 billion. In 2021, trade turnover reached $1.1 billion, and in 2022 this figure hit $1.4 billion. Kazakhstan is the second largest trade partner of Tajikistan . Tajikistan imports grain, flour products, oil products from our country. Kazakhstan buys electricity, cotton, aluminum products, textile materials from Tajikistan.

Historical Declaration on Allied Interaction

The relations between the two countries can be described as fraternal and warm. Welcoming Emomali Rahmon, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Tajikistan a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan, as well as a fraternal and close state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayed noted the symbolism of signing the Declaration on Allied Interaction in the year of marking the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Tajik diplomatic relations. «From time immemorial, we have been strongly connected by common historical past, cultural and spiritual values. It is symbolic that in the year of marking the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we are signing the Declaration on Allied Interaction. This document is very important, since it fully meets the national interests of our states,» said Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan named the Tajik Leader's visit as historical.

«I attach great importance to your visit. We have just evaluated your visit as historical one. It brings our relations to a new level of cooperation. A declaration on allied relations will be signed,» he said.

In turn, Emomali Rahmon thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and for hospitality.

«Tajikistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. Our relations have a stable dynamics of development. We attach great importance to their further strengthening. Kazakhstan is the second largest trade partner of Tajikistan. We maintain an active dialogue in other areas as well. We are ready to discuss with you the socio-economic prospects for the development of our countries, as well as international and regional issues. I would like to congratulate you and entire nation of Kazakhstan on the successful parliamentary elections. I wish you further success in carrying out the reforms aimed at developing fraternal Kazakhstan. I value our friendly relations,» said the President of Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to raise trade turnover to $2bln

In the course of the bilateral talks held in closed-door and extended formats, the two leaders discussed the prospects of further development of the Kazakh-Tajik cooperation. Special attention was paid to the strengthening and expansion of trade-economic interaction, including industry, agriculture, transport and digitalization.

«Kazakhstan and Tajikistan actively develop trade and economic cooperation. For many years, Kazakhstan has been the second largest trade partner of Tajikistan. Last year alone, bilateral trade grew by 18.5%, amounting to $1.4 billion. It is a good result amid the current conditions. During your visit, a big package of new agreements will be signed aimed to further expand the cooperation in various sectors of economy,» the Leader of Kazakhstan noted.

However, as Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev stated, the most important thing is that there are opportunities to increase the trade volume up to $2 billion. The two countries’ presidents tasked their governments to develop two or three anchor strategic projects.

«We note with satisfaction that our businessmen entered into contracts worth $1.8 billion. This is a very good result. The governments of our countries should closely monitor the implementation of these contracts,» the President emphasized.

On May 3, the city of Astana hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, during which the businessmen of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed contracts worth $1.8 billion. Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said that it was one of the most fruitful business forums in recent years.

39 commercial contracts and agreements amounting to $1.8 billion were concluded following the event. Export agreements on supply of ferroalloys, wheat, aluminum oxide, petroleum coke, sunflower oil, mining equipment, JAC cars and other products were signed. As Zhumangarin stated, the Ministry plans to raise this figure to $2 billion.

Kazakhstan to host Days of Culture of Tajikistan

Close cultural and humanitarian ties are an unshakable foundation for strong and long-term relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

«This is a very important area of our cooperation. We plan to open a monument to the famous medieval philosopher and healer Abu Ali ibn Sina. All these achievements are perceived with great enthusiasm by the peoples of the two countries and serve as a vivid example of our close relationship,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders of the two countries agreed also to hold the Days of Tajik Culture in Kazakhstan which will be accompanied with a demonstration of Tajikistan’s achievements in agriculture. Last year, Dushanbe successfully hosted the Days of Kazakhstan Cinema.

In turn, the President of Tajikistan noted that over the past three decades, the countries have managed to develop relations in all areas.

«... It is gratifying to note that over the three decades of diplomatic relations we have achieved a significant success in all areas of cooperation. A regular political dialogue at the highest level, undoubtedly, contributes to maintaining this process,» Emomali Rahmon emphasized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Emomali Rahmon with The Order of the Golden Eagle (Altyn Qyran). He emphasized Tajik Leader’s enormous contribution to the strengthening of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

«We maintain a close and trust-based political dialogue at all levels. We have formed a solid contractual and legal framework. Trade and economic cooperation is developing dynamically, cultural and humanitarian ties are constantly expanding. We cooperate fruitfully within important international structures, contributing to the strengthening of all-round cooperation in Central Asia. It is gratifying that today our interstate ties are moving to the level of allied interaction. This became possible thanks to your active participation in building exemplary relations between the two countries,» the Head of State said

Joint Communique

Following the meeting, the leaders of the two countries made a joint statement.

«Tajikistan is a fraternal country, a reliable and important partner for us. True friendship, common history, spiritual and cultural values connect our nations. It is symbolic that your visit is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. Thanks to a trust-based political dialogue and the coordinated work of governments, it is constantly complemented with qualitatively new content, which is confirmed by the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed today. There are huge opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation in energy and engineering industries. The Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum and the meeting of the Business Council, which took place a day before, confirmed the interest of entrepreneurs in establishing mutually beneficial contacts in these areas,» the President of Kazakhstan said.

He noted that Kazakhstan has been one of the largest suppliers of wheat and flour to Tajikistan. At the same time, the country has a potential to increase the exports of vegetable oil, pasta, dairy products and confectionery.

To ensure an effective and timely implementation of the agreements reached, the 2025 Road Map on Activation of Cooperation in Agriculture was signed.

The two leaders pointed out the need to create more favorable conditions for expanding business contacts and economic cooperation. Special attention is given to the beginning of the bilateral interaction in the format of inter-regional forums. The sides confirmed the similarity of approaches to the use of water resources of trans-boundary rivers of Central Asia and the need to strengthen a constructive cooperation and search for mutually acceptable solutions. In this regard the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea gains a special importance,» Tokayev noted.

«The agreements reached are of exceptional importance in terms of strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik relations and are a clear evidence of your commitment to further rapprochement between our countries,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He confirmed his intention to participate in the upcoming summit of the heads of state of Central Asia slated for September 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

In turn, Emomali Rahmon stated that the talks were held in a traditionally constructive and trast-based atmosphere.

«The talks once again confirmed the relevance of maintaining a regular political dialogue for the consistent development of our relations. In this context, I would like to especially note the decision taken today to give our strategic partnership the character of allied cooperation. I am confident that the new quality of our relations will facilitate further progressive development of interstate relations in all areas,» said Emomali Rahmon.

Yersultan Zhansseitov, an expert of the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IMEP), says the meeting was devoted mainly to economic issues.

«All Central Asian states strive today to strengthen the ties among the countries of the region and to broaden the trade-economic relations,» he said in an interview with Jibek Joly TV Channel.

According to him, the countries will have to work on such issues as development of transport corridors, security issues, Afghanistan, and bilateral trade. Kazakhstan can boost the export of such goods as grain, building materials, agricultural and pharmaceutical products to Tajikistan. Last year, the turnover of agricultural products between our countries increased by 40%, having enxceeded $500 million. In his opinion, $1.4 billion volume is quite a big milestone, which, apparently, will rise significantly in the nearest future.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Kazakhstan has the potential to increase its exports to Tajikistan in 60 commodity items for a total of 140 million US dollars.