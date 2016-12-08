Historical documents of Kazakhstan's independence exhibited in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the RoK organized the historical and documentary exhibition "Kazakhstan's Way of Creation and Success!"

The aim of the event is to provide extended coverage and promulgation of the achievements of the country during the years of sovereignty headed by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev.

As commented by the Director of the Presidential Archive of Kazakhstan Boris Dzhaparov, the young republic has managed to make big achievements in economy, policy, the social sphere, and earn recognition on the international scene within a short period of time. Today the Republic of Kazakhstan acts as an initiator of different global initiatives both in the Central Asian region, and around the world.

There are displayed the originals of legislative and rule-making documents reflecting the formation of independence of Kazakhstan, strategic plans, documents of domestic and foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the photochronicle of the independence history.

Also the Consulate General of the USA contributed to the exhibition having provided a stand of original photographs titled "25 years of cooperation of USA and Kazakhstan".



