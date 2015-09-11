MOSCOW.KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has achieved its today's success thanks to its historical heritage, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation Imomuddin Sattorov told in an interview to Kazinform.

"On this remarkable day - the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate - I would like to congratulate all Kazakh people and Kazakhstan on this historical event. I wish prosperity and wellbeing to fraternal Kazakhstan," the Ambassador said. "The development of any country and its nation stem from its historical traditions. And I think, that these traditions played a significant role in development of modern Kazakhstan," he added. "The achievements of Kazakhstan over the period of its independence are enormous. Kazakhstan has made a big step in strengthening its sovereignty," the Ambassador noted.