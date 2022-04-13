Historical names to be given to streets in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Streets in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, are to be given old, forgotten names, head of the city’s department for languages and archives development Saken Esirkep said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The department, according to Esirkep, came up with the idea to give the streets in the Kazakh capital city the old, long-forgotten historical names. An in-depth research totaling 9 million tenge will be conducted to this end, he noted.

The results of the research of historical objects, settlements, and towns will set the stage for naming of streets in Nur-Sultan in the future.

Esirkep also announced plans to release a series of short video clips about the importance of the state language. He expressed hope the series worth 16 million tenge will help improve the language policy and encourage more people to learn Kazakh. The series will be shared via social media.