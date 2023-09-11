Historical photography exhibition in Karak unveils Jordan’s past

KARAK. KAZINFORM - In a cultural celebration of historic proportions, a captivating photography exhibition titled «Jalabert: A Journey through Eastern Jordan in 1905» was inaugurated at the Al-Hussein Cultural Center in Karak on the evening of Sunday, Petra reports.

The exhibition, which showcases a collection of remarkable photographs and will run from 10 to 15 September, offers a poignant glimpse into Jordan's past while strengthening the enduring cultural ties between Jordan and France.

Gilles Roland, the Director of the French Institute in Jordan, who presided over the opening ceremony, highlighted the profound cultural and artistic connections that have long existed between Jordan and France, encompassing a diverse range of cultural domains.

The photographs featured in the exhibition date back to the year 1905 and were captured by the French Louis Jalabert (1877-1943) during his extensive visit to Jordan in that period. Through his lens, Jalabert meticulously documented several Jordanian cities, preserving a valuable visual record of a bygone era.

Curated by the French Cultural Institute in collaboration with the Karak Directorate of Culture, the exhibition comprises approximately 43 rare and evocative photographs of Eastern Jordan, transporting viewers through time, and immersing them in the region's rich heritage. Among the showcased subjects are archaeological sites, vivid depictions of social life in villages, captivating natural landscapes, and iconic historical landmarks.

Notable among these are the Roman amphitheater in Amman, and glimpses of towns and cities such as Jerash, Ajloun, the formidable castle in Irbid, Madaba, Karak Castle, Raba town, Ma'an, Petra, and the monumental endeavor of constructing the Hejaz Railway.

Aruba Shmaileh, the Director of Culture, remarked that the exhibited photographic artworks vividly capture various facets of Jordanian life, including social dynamics, economic activities, educational pursuits, and the cultural essence of the nation.

«These photographs serve as an invaluable archival repository, preserving the region's history for future generations. Importantly, they illuminate the profound depth of Jordan's civilization and its enduring spirit of openness to the world,» she added.