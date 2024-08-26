Historical treaty on Kazakh-Tajik allied relations signed - New episode of New Time TV Show

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Tajikistan. The parties have signed 15 cooperation agreements, including a historical Treaty on Allied Relations. This treaty will be strengthened with plans to boost trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan up to $2 billion. You can find more details on how the President of Kazakhstan was welcomed in Dushanbe in New Time’s report.

On the other hand, experts weighed in how Kazakhstan and Tajikistan can cement their bilateral relations, given the countries’ wide prospects in this regard. According to Associate Professor of Political Science at Nazarbayev University Helene Thibaut, a way to strengthen the partnership between Astana and Dushanbe is for Tajikistan to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This, as Ms. Tbibault underlined in an exclusive interview to New Time, could enhance ties not only between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan but also with other EAEU members. The expert, who has spent over a decade researching Central Asia, admits the region has been grappling with a range of new challenges, both global and regional. These issues are affecting the foreign and domestic policies of the countries, including their relationships with one another - like those between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan - as well as the prospects for regional and post-Soviet integration. So, how will these challenges shape the future of Astana-Dushanbe relations? Watch the fragment of the interview to find out the answers.

Last but not least, there are few weeks left until the start of the 5th World Nomad Games 2024, set to take place in Astana from September 8 to 13. Ahead of the event, President Tokayev reviewed the preparations, touring the key venues where athletes from 89 countries will compete. Traditionally, Hungary will also be represented, with Laszlo Visney and Vass Attila from the Kazakh-Hungarian cultural organization participating in the traditional game "bestaban asyk atu." Beyond their involvement in the games, the Hungarian athletes aim to establish a sports federation in Hungary. To explore the team's plans and delve into the historical ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary, tune into an exclusive interview segment of the TV show.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Watch “New Time” every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel. Live broadcast is available here, also follow us on our social media platforms.