History of every nation is the most fundamental foundation of its being - Vyron G. Polydoras

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Greek politician and writer Vyron G. Polydoras believes that the history of every nation is undoubtedly the most fundamental foundation of its being. At the same time its honor and the necessary spiritual food for each of its members.

"It has been wisely said: "A people who do not know their past can not build their future". Bearing in my mind this quote, I read with a great interest the "Seven Facets of the Great Steppes" which recently announced by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev," he said.

According to Polydoras, it is admirable that President Nursultan Nazarbayev presents the peoples and tribes of the vast steppe in Kazakhstan and the Eurasia in general as an example of internally civilized people. At the same time, his efforts concerning the fundamental research of all domestic and foreign archives, starting with antiquity and reaching up to the present day and of course the global promotion of Kazakhstan's civilization history worldview through targeted plans, prove that President Nursultan Nazarbayev represents an enlightened statesman of our ages in Central Asia, with faith and love for his homeland.

"Indeed, the traditions of the ancient Kazakhs show an internal culture of a high human level. They were people of values and principles. They respected the mores of their ancestors and the family's hierarchy. Respect and dignity and tribe solidarity were composed the unwritten but strong law of community," Polydoras added.

"At this point, must emphasize that before the Turkish influence - which in any case was originated from Byzantium - the quality character of the ancient Scythians was recognized from the historians of Alexander the Great. The Scythians remained, more or less, in the way of life of the nomads of the tents, the famous "yurts", and the caravans of the steppe. The continuous movement was the response to the survival of the strong Scythians and Sarmatians in the changeable climate of the steppe and at the same time an act of domination over the vast, unlimited lands. The horsemen of both tribal entities were renowned throughout Asia. The Scythians (Kazakhstan's current Kazakhs) lived alongside their flocks of goats, their sheep, and their camels, along with their horses, and was fed by them. Below the saddle of the horse, for example, they placed the raw meat (beef, camel or horse) and tendered it, matured it in order to eat it as it was "cooked" (between the saddle and the horse's back) in their endless galloping in the vast steppe. And of course the horse's, actually the mare's milk, cumys, that was a basic nutrition for the man, the rider, the nomad. The rider succeeded with his horse's basic nutritional needs, to carry out major expeditionary moves," he pointed out in conclusion.