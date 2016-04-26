History of Kazakhstan’s independence is a chronicle of accord and stability, peace and unbreakable unity - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The history of Kazakhstan's independence is a chronicle of accord and stability, peace and unbreakable unity. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said today at the XXIV session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana.

“Our meeting is held in the year of 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. The history our independence is a chronicle of accord and stability, peace and unbreakable unity. “Both wealth and happiness are based on unity”, a proverb says. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan greatly contributes to our country’s international weight, its formation as a prospering state. The Assembly is a pledge of our harmony. I express my sincere gratitude to the representatives of various ethnic groups fruitfully working in all spheres of our life,” N.Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that this session of the Assembly gives a start to a nationwide event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence. The Assembly is one of the greatest domains of independence. It is symbolic that the institute was established by the President in 1992, on the eve of the first jubilee of independence.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan could preserve friendship – the main value of all generations of Kazakhstanis. The nation chose its own unique way towards equality, unity and accord. Kazakhstan People’s Assembly is a product of independence, which has always been at its best despite any challenges. Its history reflects all the stages and certain outcomes of nation’s development.

More than 1500 people are taking part in the work of the session. Among them are the members and veterans of the Assembly representing all the regions of the country, chairpersons of the republican and regional ethno-cultural associations, deputies of the Parliament, heads of central executive authorities, political parties, religious associations, NGOs, rectors of universities, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of research and creative intelligentsia and mass media.