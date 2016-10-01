EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 01 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Hit-and-run driver leaves woman to die in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man in Atyrau region reportedly hit a woman and left her to die on a road in Atyrau region last month.

    According to reports, the incident occurred in Zhumysker village at 10:30 a.m. on September 25.

    The VAZ driver failed to stop, having driven into the 55-year-old woman, and left her severely injured on a road. The victim died of sustained injuries at the scene.

    A court in Atyrau city sanctioned the careless driver's arrest. He was taken into custody for two months.

    The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Kazakhstan Regions Atyrau region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!