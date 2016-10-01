Hit-and-run driver leaves woman to die in Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man in Atyrau region reportedly hit a woman and left her to die on a road in Atyrau region last month.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Zhumysker village at 10:30 a.m. on September 25.



The VAZ driver failed to stop, having driven into the 55-year-old woman, and left her severely injured on a road. The victim died of sustained injuries at the scene.



A court in Atyrau city sanctioned the careless driver's arrest. He was taken into custody for two months.



The investigation is underway.