Hit-and-run driver wanted in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A hit-and-run driver is wanted by police after killing a pedestrian in Akmola region, local police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway on January 17.



The unknown driver knocked down a man thought to be in his 60s and left him for dead on the highway. The man's body was found at 10:45 p.m. the same day. He was identified as the 59-year-old resident of Astana city. The victim died of the injuries sustained in the road accident.



A criminal investigation has been launched. The police are looking for not only the reckless driver but also for witnesses of the accident. If you have information about the incident, please call 102.