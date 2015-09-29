Hit-run accused pregnant woman to face court Oct 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman accused of knocking over and killing a teenage boy while driving Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to face the court October 12, the press service of the city court reported.

Recall, the fatal road accident took place May 25 the current year in Astana at about 12 pm. The 32-year-old woman, resident of Astana, hit and killed an 11-year old boy. According to the police, the woman was under the wheel of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. As a result of the accident the boy has died at the scene of the tragedy. The woman faces up to five years imprisonment. However, it is worth noting that the court may postpone the punishment execution as the accused is pregnant.