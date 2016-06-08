EN
    14:36, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Hoax bomb threat forces EgyptAir plane to make emergency landing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An EgyptAir flight to China has been forced to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after the airline received a call claiming that there was a bomb on board, two Egyptian aviation officials said.

    They said the plane, which was carrying 118 passengers, was evacuated and searched, but no explosives were found.

    "The plane is preparing to resume its journey. It was a hoax, thank God," said one of the officials.

    EgyptAir has received a number of bomb threats since one of its aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean on 19 May but all have turned out to be hoaxes.

    Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com 

