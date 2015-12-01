Hockey court worth 30 million tenge opened in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A newly built indoor hockey court at "Karasai" stadium in Petropavlovsk has been officially opened on the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Marat Tasmaganbetov - Mayor of Petropavlovsk has congratulated citizens of the city, athletes and adherents of healthy lifestyle on the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and officially opened the new indoor hockey court. On behalf of Governor of North Kazakhstan region 29 mini football fields and 15 multifunctional hockey courts have been constructed in Petropavlovsk. In October the city put into operation the Sports Palace with athletics and ice arenas. Construction of the indoor hockey court at "Karasai" stadium was carried out on behalf of Governor of the region Yerik Sultanov at the expense of the attracted funds. Construction was sponsored by LLP "Company Zhondeushi Zhol". The total cost is about 30 million tenge.