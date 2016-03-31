Hockey fans favor Ufa over Astana as host city of KHL All-Star Game 2017 - poll

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like Astana will not host the KHL All-Star Game 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Over 100,000 hockey fans participated in the voting to determine the next host city of the KHL All-Star Game 2017. At the onset of the voting two cities - Astana and Ufa took the lead with Ufa eventually surpassing the Kazakh capital by 3%.

Russian cities Vladivostok and Togliatti are ranked 3rd and 4th respectively.

The KHL will scrupulously study all bids and take into account the results of the voting to make the decision on the host city.