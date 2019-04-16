EN
    14:39, 16 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Hockey fans invited to attend IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan mayor Bakhyt Sultanov has invited all Kazakhstanis to the capital city to attend the matches of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships Group A, Kazinform reports.

    "Friends! The sports event of the year will kick on April 29. Nur-Sultan will host the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships. Group A teams will gather in the Kazakh capital. The hockey teams of Slovenia, Hungary, Belarus, the Republic of Korea and Lithuania will clash at the Barys Arena. I invite all hockey fans to witness this grandiose show! See you at the championship!" Sultanov posted on Facebook.

