Hockey stars to play in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 21, Barys Arena ice palace will host Canada Hockey Day, Sports.kz reports.

The event will be held as a part of the official celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, the 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Kazakhstan as well as the 60th Anniversary of ice hockey in Kazakhstan.

The festive programme comprises "Hockey Hall of Fame" exclusive exposition of unique exhibits from Toronto; photo shoot and autograph signing sessions with the legendary ice hockey players such as Ken Dryden, Igor Larionov, Brian Propp, Sami Jo Small, Billy Bridges, Sergei Nemchinov, etc.; tasting Canadian pancakes with maple syrup; hockey exhibition matches (sledge hockey, women's and youth hockey); lottery; performance by "The Sheepdogs", a Canadian rock and roll band.

Moreover, the highlight will be a match between Canadian and Kazakh ice hockey teams consisting of Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Shawn Perry Steil, First Deputy of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and the following hockey stars: Ken Dryden, Igor Larionov, Brian Propp, Sami Jo Small, Billy Bridges and Sergei Nemchinov, etc.

The event is arranged by the Canadian Embassy to Kazakhstan.