Hockey team of Kazakhstan lost to Russia in friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A friendly match between national hockey teams of Kazakhstan and Russia was held in Budapest, Hungary, Sports.kz informs.

As a result of the first period, the Russia team led after a goal of Egor Korshkov. Brandon Bochenski evened the score in the second period just to see Daniil Apalkov to give the lead to Russia again. Then, the goals of Ziyan Paigin, Emil Galimov and Maxim Karpov followed to make the final score 1:5 in favour of Russia.

On May 3, Kazakhstan will play against the team of France.