EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Holding of snap elections to Majilis supported by society, KISI

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Early elections to the Majilis is supported by society, this has been said by chief researcher of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISI) Lesya Karatayeva.

    "In his address to the people the Head of State argued the need for early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament. And the decision was made after a comprehensive analysis of the current situation in the country. During the consultations held by the Head of State, positive opinion on the matter was expressed by representatives of judicial, executive branches of government," said L.Karatayeva.
    In her view, the situation is obviously requests a new impetus for the realization of all set goals. In addition, the elections will give a new impulse to the implementation of reforms and anti-crisis activities, said Lesya Karatayeva.

    Tags:
    KazISS, Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Government Majilis elections 2016
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!