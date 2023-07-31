Holidays over for 15.6mn Italians but 20mn more departing

ROME. KAZINFORM The summer holidays are now over for some 15.6 million Italians but some 20 million more are departing or set to depart in August, according to a Coldiretti/Ixè poll out Sunday.

The July vacations marked a 1% increase on last year, said the survey from the farmers group and the research agency, ANSA reports.

Traffic is currently backed up on many motorways leading to Italian resorts on the Ligurian Riviera, Adriatic Riviera and all parts south.