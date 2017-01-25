Hollande congratulates Nazarbayev on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of France François Hollande has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in honor of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne has read the letter during a meeting in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"25 years ago, on September 23, 1992 at the Elysee Palace, you met with François Mitterrand. At the state dinner hosted in your honor, François Mitterrand of France expressed his openness to cooperation in all fields. Today, I note that both countries continue on the chosen path", the letter reads.

François Hollande noted that during the visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Paris, on November 5, 2015 the parties have determined that the cooperation in economic and other spheres should be long-term, and there should not be any obstacles in implementation of joint projects .

"I am sure that you also believe in the constancy and efficiency of the Franco-Kazakh cooperation", added Mr Hollande.