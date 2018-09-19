Hollywood actor star to play Cyrus the Great in 'Tomiris'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akan Satayev, the director of ambitious historical motion-picture Tomiris, has revealed the name of the actor to star as Cyrus II of Persia in the film, Kazinform reports.

"Dear friends, I'm glad and proud to inform you that talented, charismatic and famous Ghassan Massoud will play Cyrus the Great, King of Persia, in our film Tomiris. He is well known for starring in the films by Ridley Scott, and, especially, I believe, for the role of Saladin in Kingdom of Heaven. Today was his first day on the set," Akan Satayev revealed on social media.

As you know, Cyrus II of Persia, who reigned in 559 - 530 BC, founded the Achaemenid Empire, expanded the boundaries of his state from India to the shores of the Black Sea, the Aral Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. However, Cyrus the Great was not satisfied with what has already been achieved. He planned to conquer the nomadic Massagetian tribes on the shore of the Caspian Sea. He was killed in one of the battles against the nomads. According to one of the legends, Queen Tomiris beheaded Cyrus and dipped his head in a vessel of blood, saying that he would drink enough blood.