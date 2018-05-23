Hollywood cult classics to be dubbed into Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hollywood cult films will be dubbed into Kazakh, MP and Chairman of the Bolashak Association Bakhtiyar Maken announced Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Bolashak Association Corporate Fund, Disney Company and Meloman joined hands to launch a unique project on dubbing Hollywood classics and blockbusters into Kazakh.



Maken told a press conference that the project is carried out as part of the Rukhani Janghyru program and was highly praised by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. So far, 23 Hollywood blockbusters have been dubbed into Kazakh.



According to him, children and animated films dubbed into Kazakh are very popular in Kazakhstan. More and more parents in Kazakhstan choose kindergartens with the Kazakh language of instruction for their children and that explains growing popularity of dubbed Hollywood releases.



This year four animated and feature films dubbed into Kazakh are scheduled to hit theaters across Kazakhstan, namely Incredibles 2 on June 14, Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation on July 12, Ralf Breaks The Internet on November 22 and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on November 2.