Hollywood plans to film in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Deputy Chairman of the Board for strategic development of the State Center for Support of National Cinema (Kazakhstan Film Commission) Igor Tsai met with American producers who recently visited Kazakhstan. The meeting was attended by managers and representatives of LIONSGATE, NBC Universal, Warner Horizon, The Discovery, Global Film Solutions, etc., a press release of the State Center for Support of National Cinema reads.

«This is the next step to the agreements reached during the 15th international film festival «Eurasia». Producers were interested in detailed production issues in Kazakhstan and pointed out the urgent need for close cooperation of American filmmakers with a single operator in Kazakhstan – our center. The next meeting is scheduled for the end of August, the subject of discussion will be the prospects of filming several American projects in Kazakhstan,» said Igor Tsai.

The FAM tour, organized by the State Center for Support of the National Cinema of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan Film Commission), fully showed the whole potential of the country, which is interesting for Hollywood. Before starting large projects, which are associated with great responsibility, we always choose reliable and professional partners. Such business partner in Kazakhstan for Hollywood producers is Andrey Khazbulatov. We learned a lot about the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Mangystau, as well as history and culture. We are already planning several projects! Of course, it will take time to study all the issues, but we are interested in filming in Kazakhstan! Moreover, the new law of cinematography in Kazakhstan is one of the important aspects that will become the base for large-scale projects. We continue to work with the film support center to clarify the specifications of subsidies in the field of cinematography. As soon as it will be completed, we organize a briefing with the American Association of cinematographers (MPAA), underscores the President of the American company «Global Policy Initiatives» Jay Footlik.

The main point during the negotiations was made on the development of Hollywood production in Kazakhstan on historical, cultural and scientific topics, the establishment of the film industry in Kazakhstan, training of local crew through the exchange of experience with Hollywood film companies, the integration of Kazakh culture on world screens. Questions related to organization of «Kazakhstan week» in Hollywood were also discussed on the meeting.