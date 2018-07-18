Hollywood stars may attend 3rd World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The 3rd World Nomad Games are set to kick off in early September in Cholpon-Ata on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz foreign minister Erlan Abdyldayev announced at a Wednesday press conference in Bishkek, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the Kyrgyz side sent out invitations to heads of seven countries and reps of many foreign countries to attend.



Some big names, including Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan and Leonardo DiCaprio, were invited as well. There was no word whether the Hollywood stars accepted the invitation.



The World Nomad Games gain momentum every year and attract more and more participants. In 2016, the event brought together 1,200 participants compared to 583 athletes in 2014. The organizers claim this year at least 3,000 participants from 62 countries are to partake.