Hollywood stars walk the red carpet at Eurasia Int'l Film Festival in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar winning actors Nicolas Cage and Adrien Brody stole the limelight at the opening ceremony of the 13th Eurasian International Film Festival in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

The Academy Award winners greeted all the fans that crowded outside the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall personally.























In attendance at the event was world famous Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov who was swarmed by fans as well.







A myriad of Kazakhstani, Indian, Chinese, European, Russian actors, directors, producers and film critics also walked the red carpet of the festival.



As a reminder, the 13th Eurasian International Film Festival is set to be held in Astana as part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 from July 22-28.











The Eurasian International Film Festival is the largest film festival in Central Asia accredited by FIAPF along with the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. In 2012, InternationalFilmGuide (Great Britain) featured the Eurasia International Film Festival into the world's top 35 of the leading film festivals.







This year the festival will have a jampacked program as feature, short and independent films will be screened there. The EurasiaFilmMarket will be held within the framework of the festival for the first time bringing together companies from the CIS member states, China, India, South Korea, European and American countries. The EurasiaSpotlight business platform will traditionally offer participants of the festival master classes, press conferences, roundtables, pitching of film projects and more.







