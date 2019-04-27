Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Holy Fire has descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter, TASS reports.

The Holy Fire descends in the Edicule, a chapel built over the burial place of Jesus Christ. Following the fire's descent, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem passed the holy gift over to believers who lit their candles. At first, 33 candles tied together were lit: one candle for each year of Christ's life.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Russia's Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called Vladimir Yakunin will bring the Holy Fire in a special capsule to the Easter service at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral. Believers will welcome the Holy Fire at the airport to light candles from it and carry it to parishes across the country.

Despite numerous attempts, no one has so far been able to figure out the origin of the fire, since in the very first minutes after the descent, the fire does not burn pilgrims and clergy.