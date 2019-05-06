Holy month of Ramadan begins today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The holy month of Ramadan has begun today, May 6 to last until June 5.

"The first day of Ramadan falls on May 6. The month of fasting will last this year for 30 days. Laylat Al Qadr, considered as the holiest night of the year for Muslims, will be marked on the night of June 1. The first day of Eid al-Fitr (Oraza ait) falls on June 5," the Facebook post of press secretary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Agabek Konarbaiuly reads.



The fasting is one of the pillars of Islam. While fasting from dawn until sunset, Muslims refrain from consuming food, drinking liquids.



This year Sadaqah al-Fitr amounts to KZT 300 across Kazakhstan. Sadaqah paid will be given then to the disabled, elderly people, widows, orphans and socially vulnerable.