NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The holy month of Ramadan will start on May 6 this year, Kazinform reports citing Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan Muslims Spiritual Administraiton Agabek Konarbaiuly.

According to him, the 6th of May is the first day of Ramadan which will last for 30 days.



The holy night of Laylat al-Qadr will fall on the night of May 31. The 5th of June will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Ait).