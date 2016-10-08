Home alone: 3 kids die in fires in Pavlodar and Arkalyk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three children died in fires in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions on Saturday, official spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.

Two kids aged 5 and 4 were left alone in an apartment in the town of Arkalyk. The fire started at around 4:00 p.m. in the apartment on the 5th floor. Paramedics rushed the children to the nearest hospital, but they died of carbon monoxide poisoning before arrival.



The analogous tragedy happened in Pavlodar city the same day.



Fire started in an apartment on the 5th floor in a residential complex. A 6-year-old child was left unattended by adults at home. He sustained carbon monoxide poisoning and passed away upon arrival at the hospital.



Investigations were launched both in Arkalyk and Pavlodar.