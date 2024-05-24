Home construction for flood victims starts in Kostanay

A local contractor is currently constructing nine houses for flood-affected residents of Kostanay. The nine families will soon become the owners of their own stretch, according to Kazinform News Agency.

Akim of Kostanay city Marat Zhundubayev conducted an on-site inspection to assess the progress of construction. The project is situated within the “Kunay” housing estate. The construction is taking place in the residential area of Kunai.

According to the statements, construction of nine typical project houses with a total area of 80 square meters commenced on 21 May. In total, approximately 55 two-story houses and 69 one-story houses will be constructed on this location.

All necessary utilities will be connected to the houses, including gas, water, heat, sewerage, and electricity. The construction site will be fenced. Landscaping will be completed in accordance with the approved plans.

The area will be paved with paving stones and access roads for transport will be provided.

The akimat of the city highlighted the area in question is 8.1 hectares of land, with dimensions of 27*30 meters.

The completion of the works is scheduled for July. All works are carried out by a local contractor.