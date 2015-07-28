Home for elderly catches fire in Aktobe, 85yo woman seriously injured

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Last weekend a home for elderly people and persons with disabilities caught fire.

As a result an 85-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. According to the press service of the regional Emergency Department 6 vehicles and 27 firefighters have been sent to the scene. However, the boarding house's staff managed to cope with the fire. Doctors reported that the victim has the second-degree burn affecting 70 percent of her body. The patient is in the intensive care unit. Her condition is getting worse. The police is establishing the causes of the incident.