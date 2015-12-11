Honduras national soccer player Arnold Peralta shot dead at shopping mall

TEGUCIGALPA. KAZINFORM - Honduras national team soccer player Arnold Peralta has been shot dead while on vacation in his home country, officials said Thursday.

Peralta, 26, was shot in a shopping mall parking lot in La Ceiba, but no suspects have been identified. "We won't rest until those responsible for this act are identified and detained so that they can face justice," the government said. Authorities did not say what day Peralta was killed and have ruled out robbery as a motive, since Peralta's belongings were not taken from him. Peralta played as a midfielder for the Honduras national team and for C.D. Olimpia, a club based in Honduras' capital, Tegucigalpa. Among his former club teams was Scotland's Rangers F.C., which he left in January after arriving in the summer of 2013, CNN reported. The Glasgow club said it would observe a minute of silence for Peralta before its home match Saturday against Greenock Morton F.C. Honduras has topped the list for the world's highest murder rate in recent years, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has said.