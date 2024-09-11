EN
    09:50, 11 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Honey consumption hits record high in Kazakhstan

    Honey
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    The average per capita consumption in Kazakhstan the second quarter of 2024 reached 328 grams, and the annual value grew by one-third, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the First Credit Bureau Telegram Channel.

    This year’s consumption hit a record high at least since 2011 and the annual dynamics reached an all-time high since 2018.

    Honey consumption falls in April-June compared to the other quarters. Thereby its consumption has grown since 2018 as a whole.

    In 2011-2017 the average per capita honey consumption made 114 grams and rose to 276 grams in 2018-2024. Notably, 10 years ago, honey consumption was not so high even in the fourth quarter of the year with people tending to eat it more.

