Hong Kong braces for more rain, high winds as Pakhar passes city

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Tropical Storm Pakhar on Sunday brought high winds and rains to Hong Kong, with the city still reeling from the impact of Typhoon Hato, which left at least 12 people dead, EFE reports.

Unlike Hato, which directly struck Hong Kong and neighboring Macau on Wednesday, Pakhar only skirted Hong Kong, missing the Special Administrative Region by about 150 kilometers (93 miles), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

The storm did prompt authorities to issue a No. 8 storm signal, as it was expected to bring heavy rainfall and sustained winds of up to 90 km/h.

The normally spectacular views of Hong Kong's skyline were obscured by the thick low-lying clouds, and ferry services from Victoria Harbour have been suspended, an EPA journalist at the water-front reports.

The usually bustling thoroughfare Nathan Road was also relatively quiet, with many businesses staying closed because of the inclement weather.

The HKO issued an amber rainstorm warning early on Sunday morning and advised people living in low-lying areas of the city to take necessary precautions against potential flash floods.

The storm was expected to move northwest and gradually weaken on Sunday as it heads inland, the HKO said.