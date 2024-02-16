Hong Kong exports volume up 7.4% in December

The volume of Hong Kong’s total goods exports rose by 7.4 percent year-on-year in December, according to official data released on Thursday, WAM reports.

According to the city's Census and Statistics Department, there was a 6.7 percent growth in the volume of goods imports for the month, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022.

Prices of goods exports and imports also rose 3.2 percent and 4.6 percent year-on-year for the month, reported China Daily.

Comparing 2023 with 2022, the volume of the special administrative region's total exports of goods and imports of goods decreased by 11.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The prices of total exports of goods and imports of goods increased by 4.4 percent and 3.9 percent during the same period.

Comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 with the preceding quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total exports of goods rose 2.0 percent while imports of goods increased by 2.2 percent.