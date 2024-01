ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes Swept the podium by taking the first three places in the sprint event at the 3rd Hong Kong International Track Cup, SPORTINFORM reports with reference to the country's Olympic Committee.

Pavel Vorozhev shared the pedestal with Sergei Ponomarev and Maxim Naletov. Thus, all three Kazakhstanis received the points needed for participation in the World Cup stages.