Hong Kong School students tour Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the "Belt and the Road" initiative, as well as in honor of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana, Chiu Sheung School with the Department of Cultural Affairs of Hong Kong together with the Central Asian Centre, by the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, organised a study tour for Hong Kong schoolchildren to the major cities of Kazakhstan.

During the trip, the students of the Chiu Sheung School visited cultural attractions, got acquainted with the rich history and heritage, traditions and customs of the country. They have met Kazakhstani peers from schools in Almaty, exchanged views on various interests and shared their emotions of the trip, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

According to the children, such sights of the young Astana International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, the National Museum of Kazakhstan, the Khazret Sultan Mosque and the Baiterek Monument amazed the imagination with their scale and grandeur, and the beauty of Kazakhstan's nature is simply unique.

The journey of the students of the school was accompanied by journalists and operators of the Hong Kong TV channel "Vui TV" that planned to release a programme called "Kazakhstan on the new Silk Road".

The event took place in accordance with Memorandum on cooperation, in the field of culture between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, which was signed by the parties in March this year.