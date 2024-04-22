Hong Kong wins a record-breaking number of awards in Geneva

The Hong Kong delegation has achieved a notable feat at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, held from April 17 to 21. Comprising approximately 700 representatives from diverse organisations, the delegation garnered an unprecedented number of awards, underscoring the city's profound prowess in innovation and technology, WAM reports.

As per a report from China Daily, The International Exhibition of Inventions, inaugurated in 1972, stands as one of the foremost and comprehensive events of its nature globally. In the current edition, more than 1,000 inventions from 38 countries and regions were showcased.

Hong Kong's delegation, the largest ever, included representatives from universities, research centers, laboratories, technology companies, government departments, and educational institutions. The city's innovators received an impressive tally of six Special Awards, 28 Gold Medals with Congratulations of Jury, and 114 Gold Medals.

The prize list was largely dominated by universities in Hong Kong, notably including the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, all of which secured their highest number of awards to date. Professor Tim Cheng Kwang-Ting, Vice-President for Research and Development at HKUST, conveyed his pride in the university's winning teams, emphasizing that their achievements underscore the institution's outstanding capabilities in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge dissemination.

The Hong Kong delegation's Special Awards span a diverse range of applications, including biomedicine and artificial intelligence. HKUST's project on therapeutic targets for Alzheimer's disease (AD) won the Prize of the Chinese Delegation for Invention and Innovation and the Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury. This groundbreaking research offers new possibilities for developing AD therapeutics and presents a simpler, less invasive, and safer alternative to traditional AD treatment approaches.

The Nano and Advanced Materials Institute, an applied research and development center under the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Innovation and Technology Commission, also made a significant impact at the exhibition. The institute secured seven Gold medals, nine Silver, and one Bronze for its innovative technologies, such as an ultra-stable lithium metal battery with a 3D nanostructured anode, an intelligent floor mat for elderly fall injury prevention, and a flexible circuit board with superior high-speed transmission performance.

Sun Dong, the secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, praised the delegation's success, stating that the record-breaking number of awards not only demonstrates international recognition of Hong Kong's research and scientific achievements but also exemplifies the city's strong foundation in innovation and technology, positioning it to become a global hub in these fields.