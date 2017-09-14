Honorary Consulate of Georgia opened in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A Honorary Consulate of Georgia in Kazakhstan was opened in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Kazakhstan Zurab Abashidze noted the well-established friendly relations between the two states and mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. According to the Ambassador, Georgia views Karaganda region as especially attractive in terms of further cooperation and the one with the largest industrial potential.

It is expected that the opening of the new consular office and the appointment of the Honorary Consul of Georgia in Karaganda region will contribute to the development of business ties between the countries.

According to the deputy akim of Karaganda region Almas Aidarov, the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.